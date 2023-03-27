Raila Odinga’s Properties Destroyed By Unknown Individuals

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre Limited company was invaded by unknown persons and Properties Destroyed.

The multi-million company which is based along Mombasa Road was invaded on Monday, March 27 with properties being destroyed.

According to its website, the company is the largest cylinder manufacturer in the Eastern & Central African region.

The invasion comes moments after another group of unknown people stormed into the Kenyatta Family’s Land in Ruiru Kiambu County.

The unknown individuals armed with power saws have been cutting down the trees and torching the parcel of land. They have also reportedly carried sheep from the farm.

The motive behind the invasion is yet to be established

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina earlier claimed goons had been hired to invade the land and subdivide it among themselves.

Ledama also alleged that the invasion of the Kenyatta family property is a move by the government to push Azimio from holding protests.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is being accused by a number of Kenya Kwanza allied politicians of bankrolling the ongoing countrywide Azimio anti-government demonstrations.

Uhuru name to feature in DP-Mt Kenya leaders meet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is today expected to lead top Mt Kenya leaders to discuss ongoing anti-government protests called by opposition leader Raila Odinga in two gatherings where the name of former President Uhuru Kenyatta may feature.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that the lawmakers, Cabinet Secretaries, governors, Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials will converge on Thika for a church service before heading to Trade, Investment and Industry CS Moses Kuria’s homecoming ceremony.

Leaders familiar with the agenda of the event say the said role of Mr Kenyatta in the ongoing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party protests is likely to be discussed.

Mr Kuria, who hails from the same constituency as Mr Kenyatta, confirmed inviting the leaders to the event but said he was not aware of what they were going to say.

“I have invited leaders for my thanksgiving and they are free to say what they want to say,” Mr Kuria told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Gachagua and a host of Mt Kenya politicians have accused Mr Kenyatta of bankrolling the protests, occasioning losses to traders from the region.

They have, however, not provided any evidence to back up the allegations. Mr Kenyatta has also not participated in the demonstrations.

The meeting comes ahead of the second week of protests in Nairobi that Mr Odinga has described as the “mother of all demonstrations”.

The opposition leader has also disclosed plans to lead a procession to State House, Nairobi, to present a petition to President William Ruto.

No retreat, No Surrender

Yesterday, Mr Odinga vowed to continue with the protests until the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) opens the August 9 poll servers and subjects them to a forensic audit to establish the winner of the presidential contest.

He is also demanding a stop to the ongoing reconstitution of IEBC commissioners.

In a statement released by the coalition’s spokesman Makau Mutua last evening, Mr Odinga took offence with President Ruto’s remarks challenging him to face him instead of taking his protests to the streets.

“Ruto has refused to address key demands of the people. He says he cannot discuss the integrity of the last election,” Prof Mutua said.

“That is why he has refused to open the IEBC servers for an independent forensic audit of the election. Similarly, we reject in toto Ruto’s attempt to single-handedly recruit the IEBC so that he can rig himself in 2027.”

“If Ruto believes he won the elections fairly, what is he afraid of? What does he fear the servers will reveal if they are subjected to scrutiny? We believe only the truth will set Kenya free. On this matter, we cannot compromise.”

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Mr Kuria said there is no possibility of the Ruto administration holding talks with Mr Odinga.

He added that the opposition leader “has had his way for far too long’, calling the protests “economic terrorism”.

“He had it with (former president Mwai) Kibaki, he had it with Uhuru. He is not going to have it this time. He cannot be rewarded for undermining institutions,” the minister said.

Members of Mr Odinga’s Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD) yesterday announced plans to camp in the City Centre from this evening ahead of tomorrow’s protests.

