Sonko Joins Raila’s Azimio La Umoja, considering to vie for Nairobi Governor

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined Wiper Party allied to the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Sonko met with Wiper Party officials led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Chirau Ali Makwere on Friday, March 25.

His team confirmed to Kenyans.co.ke that the ex-governor joined Azimio and was considering plans to contest for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

On March 10m the embattled politician announced his exit from Jubilee Party accusing a faction aligned with President Uhuru Kenyatta of not defending him from impeachment.

Sonko told the Jubilee leadership that he was appreciative of being a member of the party.

He also thanked the Jubilee Party leadership for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished them well.

“Please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation as a member of the Jubilee Party effective March 10, 2022. This is in the exercise of my rights to belong to a political party of my choice as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya,” Sonko stated in the statement.

“I would like to thank the party leadership for the support they have provided me while I served as Nairobi Governor before I was unconstitutionally removed from office,” he wrote.

Sonko has not yet announced his future plans and neither has he confirmed that he will vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat as hinted by his team.

Meanwhile, Jubilee received more aspirants who are seeking to contest for various seats via the party tickets.

Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni welcomed David Musila who defected from the Wiper Party and expressed interest in the Kitui gubernatorial race.

