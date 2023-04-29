Greetings Kenyans in the US, This is George Wachiuri CEO Optiven group.

I hope you are well, It’s always exciting to embark on a mission to inspire and share Real Estate investing notes with seasoned and new investors, for opportunities back at home.

Allow me to thank you for supporting Optiven’s Vision for over 23 years.

I will be in Seattle from Today, the 29th of May 2023 to 4th of June 2023,

We shall have a dinner today and I’d like to extend a personal invitation to you.

You can also book one on one appointment with my colleague and USA region representative Madam Fidelis +254 790 66 77 99 ( Available on WhatsApp)

I will have a day for autographing books I have authored. ( Order your copy of choice from Amazon)

Soaring Like An Eagle – https://a.co/d/8ifBbeZ

All sales revenue from these books goes to charity (www.optivenfoundation.org) supporting the less fortunate

I look forward to shaking your hands.

Blessings upon Blessings

George Wachiuri

www.optiven.co.ke

www.optivenfoundation.org

www.georgewachiuri.com

Dinner And Title Deed Handover in Seattle Washington