John Kamau Karanja: Kenyan Man Selling Mutura In USA

Kenyan Diaspora man John Kamau Karanja is hardworking and among the few proud Kenyans abroad showcasing their talents to the world. As interesting as it sounds, John sells nyama choma and mutura in the United States of America.

His business has grown so much that he had to diversify its market portfolio by accommodating on board African cuisine. The move saw Kenyan common foods such as mokimo and matumbo being included in the menu.

Indeed God has blessed him and opened up big business opportunities to him and his family. He is the owner of Lims Nyama Choma restaurant located in Seattle, Washington state, USA.

A year ago, John Kamau was featured on CHAMS MEDIA TV episode of Daring Abroad, he remarked that it is through this business that he was able to make his first ksh 1,0000,000. He has once worked as a plumber in South Sudan.

John relocated to the United States after winning a green card lottery in 2013. Since then, his passion for nyama choma saw him invited to various homesteads and offer the services.

Lims Nyama Choma restaurant is a family business, he runs it with his wife Caroline Kamau who is the main chef while his son Simon Kamau works as a waiter. His other son, Steve Kamau works as an accountant.

Before coming to the US, Kamau used to sell curios in South Africa and Zambia. He also worked as a plumber in South Sudan.

The business idea came after he cooked Nyama Choma at a friend’s party, many people started calling wanting him to cook for them nyama choma at a fee, There was no turning back and now it is what supports the family.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

