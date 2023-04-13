Military Job Opportunity in Australia for Kenyans in Foreign Armies, How to Apply

The Australian Defence Ministry announced military openings for Kenyans and other foreigners interested to join its ranks.

The basic salary to be paid during the basic military training is Ksh6.6 million per year minus other benefits and the amount rises to Ksh8 million during initial employment training.

Applicants seeking to join the army must be eligible and undertake to become an Australian citizen.

“The Australian Army will be accepting Expressions of Interest between March 1, 2023 – 1 June 2023 and October 1, 2023 – May 30, 2024,” the Defence Ministry announced the opportunities.

Eligibility

The Australian Government gives preference to foreigners already serving in their countries or who left the service not less than three years before the application.

ou should also be less than 48 years old and able to demonstrate proficiency in the English Language.

Once you make the application, you must resign from any disciplined forces job you might be holding.

Positions available

Vacancies for foreigners joining the Australian army are broadly grouped into ‘officer’ and ‘other ranks’ categories.

The opportunities available include; General Service Officer (GSO), Specialist Service Officer (SSO) and other ranks (soldiers).

For GSO you must have a college certificate while for SSO you will need to have obtained a level of tertiary qualifications for your specialist area of expertise.

General soldiers need to have at least a secondary school education and basic military training.

How to apply

Interested candidates must make an application directly through the Australian Defence website Army.defencejobs.gov.au/joining-and-training/can-i-join/citizenship/overseas-applicants

