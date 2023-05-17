Body of Missing Kenyan man Joseph Kamau Found in Spokane River

The body of 20-year-old Kenyan man Joseph Kamau who had been missing since March has been identified as the man found dead in the Spokane River on Thursday last week. Kamau was last been seen after midnight March 3 at his apartment near Gonzaga University.

Here below is the message from Community leaders in Spoken Washington asking for prayers:

Our dear family and friends,

With heavy hearts, we are sad to let you know that we have received that unexpected call that our dear son Joe Kamau’s body has been found. Please come and pray with this family as they have been through so much. If you are a Parent, this is

not the call you would expect, its painfull to the family. This is a tough one , Please join:

We will be having prayers daily starting tomorrow 5/17/2023 at 7.30pm @

6011 W Chippewa Ct Spokane WA, 99208

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”



