It is with great sadness and profound shock we announce the tragic death of *Mary Wangui Ndaiga*

Mary was hit by a vehicle in Spokane, Washington due to bad snowy weather as she was coming from grocery shopping and died at the Sacred Heart hospital.

Mary Wangui Ndaiga comes from Githumu, Muranga County in the Republic of Kenya.

The family of late Wangui who are yet to come to terms with the reality of this cruel death are appealing to friends and the Kenyan Community at large to join and help in prayers and financial support for funeral arrangements.

For more more details, kindly contact Ben Njenga +1(206) 566 4552, Joyce Mwangi, +1(206)412 1160, Elizabeth Wamalwa +1(206) 413 0647, Lucy +1 (206) 308-9312 and Tony Wambugu +1 (412) 251-9466

We are accepting contributions towards Mary’s funeral arrangements Cash-app $kibe79 $JWangari Zelle. Ben Njenga +12065664552 Joyce Mwangi +12064121160

RIP MARY WANGUI NDAIGA

