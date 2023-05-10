Death Announcement Of Tom Mwangi of Geraldton, Australia

We regret to announce the shocking untimely passing of Tom Mwangi of Geraldton, Western Australia on April 20th 2023.

Tom was husband to Irene Muthui. Doting father to Trevor, Tiana and Tiffany Mwangi. He was the son of JRM Mwangi and the Late Rachel Mwangi. Brother to Kenneth Mwangi (Bunbury, Australia), Carol Mwangi (Kenya), the Late Patrick Mwangi, Lilian Mwangi (USA) and Julius Mwangi (Kenya). Cousin to many including Patrick Ng’ang’a (Perth, WA) as well as uncle, cousin & friend to many.

Tom’s funeral has been confirmed for Friday May 12th 2023 with a Church Service at the Lighthouse Church located at 43 Shenton St, Geraldton, WA from 10:30am. Followed by his Burial at The Geraldton Cemetery located at 130 Eastward Road, Utakarra from 12 noon.

There will also be a wake/repass at the Spalding Park Golf Club on Green St, Spalding WA 6530, Australia from 2:00 pm (Turn off at Red Rooster off Green Street)

A Memorial Service to celebrate Tom Mwangi is also planned for our family and & friends in Kenya at The AllSaints Cathedral… Further details will be shared shortly after his Burial.

Both events will be live-streamed.

Our Family and the Funeral Committees say thank you to all of you for all your donations & support during this very difficult time. May God truly bless you.

For Support, click https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-mwangi-maina

Psalm 23:1–6

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

Amen

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

