Mutua Urged Kenyans to Apply for Jobs in Canada but be Careful

Mutua Urged Kenyans to Apply for Jobs in Canada but be Careful

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has warned Kenyans to be careful of agencies purporting to recruit workers for Canadian firms.

Mutua in a statement on Tuesday, May 16 stated that he will provide a list of approved consultants in Canada to help Kenyans from being swindled by fake agencies.

“Please be careful and of wary of agencies that say they are recruiting for Canadian firms. We are aware that some Kenyans have been conned by some agencies and you therefore need to be careful so that you are not swindled.

“I will be providing a list of Canadian Government approved consultants (under the College of Immigration and Citizenship approved consultants,” said Mutua.

The Foreign Affairs CS at the same time urged Kenyans to apply for jobs in Canada saying there are more employment opportunities in the North American country.

“Currently, Canada has more employment opportunities than available people to work and we agreed that Kenya can help fill that gap. The process for those who wish to go to Canada is simple but requires one to be diligent,” he stated.

Mutua further stated that Kenya and Canada are in deep negotiations so that Kenyans can apply for migration or job visas.

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Mutua Urged Kenyans to Apply for Jobs in Canada but be Careful