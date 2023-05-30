Nairobi Pastor accused of defrauding Kenyans in US of Sh6.8 million

A Nairobi city pastor Catherine Wairimu has been charged with defrauding two sisters and their friend based in the United States of America (USA) Sh6.8million while claiming to be in a position to purchase for them parcels of land in Nairobi.

Catherine Wairimu Ng’ang’a of Arise and Healing and Deliverance Church based at Githurai was arraigned at the Milimani law courts.

She denied four counts of obtaining money through pretences when she was charged before senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdul.

The lady pastor aged 53 was accused of defrauding Noel Njeri Ngure, Lilian Muthoni Ngure and Anne Nyambura Njogu the colossal sum between Februry and September 2021.

From Noel, the magistrate heard, Pastor Wairimu obtained Sh4million alleging she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land number Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/285, a fact she knew to be false.

The pastor who was arrested on May 28, 2023 and placed in police custody was accused of receiving the Sh4m on diverse dates between February 1 and August 12 2021.

Between March 12 and August 12,2021 , the preacher was accused of receiving Sh1,735,000 from Lilian Muthoni Ngure claiming she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land number Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/287, a fact she knew to be untrue.

The third count read that on August 31 and September 24, 2021 she received a second trunch of Sh900,000 from Lilian Muthoni Ngure pretending she would sell to her three Stalls at New Wakulima Kangundo Road Market.

The magistrate heard the pastor knew she was lying she was not in a position to sell to Lilian the market stalls.

The fourth count against the preacher was that she defrauded Ann Nyambura Njogu Sh253,200 alleging she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/286.

Pastor Wairimu applied to be freed on bail saying she will comply with the court directions.

The prosecution did not oppose her release on bond.

Ms Abdul therefore released her on a cash bail of Sh500,000 plus one contact person.

Her case will be mentioned on June 12, 2023 for pre-trial directions.

Ms Abdul will then set a date for hearing of the case when Pastor Wairimu will meet her accusers

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

