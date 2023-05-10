Teresia Wairimu: TWEM Annual Conference 2023 In Dallas Texas

Reverend Teresia Wairimu & Teresia Wairimu Evangelistic Ministry (TWEM) invites you to the 2023 TWEM USA Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas!

The conference will be held on the Memorial Weekend, from Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 28th at the Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center, located at 6901 Wichita St, Forest Hill, TX 76140.

DAY 1: The conference opens on Friday May 26th, 2023 with two powerful sessions beginning at 9:00AM CST and prophetic ministration in the afternoon session, from 2:00PM CST.

DAY 2: Saturday May 27th, 2023 is Market and Business Forum Day! Join us for the “Kenya Is Open For Business” forum, where we’ll explore the country’s thriving business landscape. The sessions kick off at 9:00AM CST and run until 5:00PM CST.

Guests include Chief Justice & President of the Judiciary Hon. Martha Koome, Parliamentary representatives including Hon. Sen. Veronica Maina & Hon. MP. Muthama Stanley Muiruri, & Chairwoman of the Kenya Investment Authority, Hon. Sally Mahihu. Come ready to receive insights on a diverse range of diaspora-related topics and engage with like-minded individuals who share similar professional and investment interests. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

DAY 3: Doors open at 9:00AM CST on Sunday, May 28th, with a special building dedication service to be held at the TWEM Headquarters 6251 Wichita St, Forest Hill, TX 76119. A miracle service will follow thereafter at 2:00PM CST at the Forest Hill Convention Center 6901 Wichita St, Forest Hill, TX 76140 for our closing service. Prepare for Showers of Blessings as Reverend Teresia Wairimu is set to minister the word the Lord has placed in her heart for this season.

Be invitational! Invite a friend and join us in person.

All services will be streamed on YouTube live! Follow us on Facebook @ Teresia Wairimu Evangelistic Ministries (TWEM-USA) – Official Page

Follow our official website using https://www.twemusa.org/

For more information, please contact us at (972) 595-2338

Thank you & God Bless.

Teresia Wairimu: TWEM Annual Conference 2023 In Dallas Texas