Death Announcement Of Alex Kanyi Kinyenje Of Boyds, Maryland 

It’s with heavy and humble hearts that we share with you news that Alex Kanyi Kinyenje of Boyds, MD unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on July 1st, 2023.

Alex was beloved son of the Late Chief Inspector Bernard Kinyenje Kimani and Anne Kinyenje; son in law to Francis and Maristella Mulinge.

He was beloved husband to Jane Mulinge and father to Gianna (7) and Maria (5) Kanyi.

He was brother to Lucy Kimani (Germantown, MD), Late Charles Kimani Kinyenje, Christine Kinyenje (Germantown, MD)

and Esther Kinyenje (Kenya). Brother in law to Alice Kimani, Agnes, Dominic Mulinge and others.

Uncle to several nieces and nephews and a grandfather to Elijah.

“For if we live, we live for the Lord,* and if we die, we die for the Lord; so then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.” Romans 14:8

Eternal rest grant unto Alex, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

The family is accepting contributions to cover funeral expenses and travel costs to and within Kenya.

Donations can be sent through any of the following:

US

Zelle or Apple Pay

+12407025706

with reason/note

“Alex Kanyi”

Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Nikita-Kimani

Kenya

Mpesa

Paybill

329329

Account

0101728643700

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

