The Passing Away of Dr Francis Karanja Mwangi of Clarksburg MD

It is with heavy heart and sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Francis Karanja Mwangi who died Peacefully in his sleep on March 19, 2025.

Francis was born on December 18, 1941, in Kirirwa, Location 5 Kenya. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years Edith Njeri (née Kangethe), his children Jane (Eddie), Faith (Phillip Sr.), Jack (Patricia), his grandchildren Mwangi, Njeri, Jeremy, Joshua, Phillip Jr, Shaun, and Timeka.

- Advertisement -

He is also survived by his youngest brother, Njoroge, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends. Francis was preceded in death by his infant son, J.K. Mwangi, and his adult son, Penwell Mwangi, as well as his parents, Ngomongo and Njeri, and his younger brother, Kimani.

Francis met his wife, Edith in primary school. After studying carpentry in Thika, he became a carpentry teacher at Kangaru High School in Embu. They had four children while he was still in Kenya.

During a key point in the 1960 American presidential campaign, a dynamic young leader from Kenya named Tom Mboya visited Senator John F. Kennedy.

- Advertisement -

Mboya led a campaign of his own that would eventually bring hundreds of African students to America for higher education, including Barack Obama Sr., President Obama’s father. Mboya’s personal quest secured dozens of scholarships from American and Canadian institutions.

He also attracted a number of key supporters, including businessman William Scheinman, former baseball star Jackie Robinson, singer Harry Belafonte, and actor Sidney Poitier. Along with several others, they created the African American Students Foundation (AASF), which raised funds for travel and living expenses.

Their fundraising supplemented money raised by African students’ families and tribal groups. Kennedy’s decision to support the effort became an issue in the election and possibly a factor in his narrow victory for it promoted and encouraged democracy in Africa.

Francis being a hard worker and excellent student applied and was selected to come to the USA during this era to study in America. He arrived in Illinois, a cold and windy state but never allowed the harsh weather to deter him from his goals.

He received a BS degree in business administration and accounting. He continued his studies in various states before settling in Washington, D.C., in 1965.

Francis missed his wife and children very much and worked hard to bring them to America in 1967. While supporting his family during this tumultuous time in American history, He achieved a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and soon thereafter a PhD in finance.

His passion for learning and education was passed down to his wife and children, fostering a legacy of academic and personal success.

Francis and Edith were later blessed with another child, Jack Kangethe Mwangi. Over the years, they extended their generosity by helping family members, come to the U.S. to study.

Francis had a deep love for the outdoors and the beach, a passion he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

To this day, his family continues the tradition of visiting Ocean City, New Jersey, and other beaches and parks. These gatherings were filled with good food, grilled nyama choma, samosas, and potato salad—as well as games and cherished family moments.

Celebration of Life service & repass for Dr. Francis K. Mwangi (Baba Jack) is scheduled for:

Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Time: 12:00 noon and repass to follow there after

CITAM USA, Church

Maryvale Elementary School

1010 First Street

Rockville, MD 20850

Please support the family.

CashApp: $PatNjoro1 (Patricia Njoroge)

Venmo: jacko21 (Jack Mwangi)

Zelle: 301-502-0813 (Faith Williams)

M-Pesa: 0707357518 (Jane Kinyua)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

The Passing Away of Dr Francis Karanja Mwangi of Clarksburg MD