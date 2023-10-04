Death Announcement: Betty (Glady’s) Ngatia Of Clarksburg, Maryland

It is with a heavy heart and acceptance of God’s will, that we share the news of the passing of Betty (Glady’s) Ngatia of Clarksburg, Maryland on Monday September 25, 2023. Betty was mother to 7yr old Nabil Osman, daughter to Hellen Kanyatte Yiapan and Step daughter to Sam Yiapan. Betty was sister to Arnold Mwangi, Jazmin and Jaylen Yiapan. She was niece to Ibrahim M Kariuki, Jemimah Mumbi, Kamau Mitovyo, Jannet Macharia, Sunaiya Yiapan and the late Eunice Wanjiru and Phillip Maina.

Betty was a friend to numerous people. She had a jovial and bubbly personality that endeared her to many. Her laughter and joy filled every space she stepped in. Her sheer love of life and people was unmatched and we are comforted by the memories we all shared.

The funeral services will be held at Potomac Valley Assembly Church at 22901 Ridge Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. There will be a public viewing from 10:00am-10:45am. The service will begin promptly at 11:00am.

We will proceed to lay Betty to rest at All Souls Cemetery promptly at 2:00pm at 1401 Brink Rd, Germantown, MD 20876.

A celebration of life reception will be held succeeding the funeral at the BlackRock Center for the Arts 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown MD 20874.

To commemorate with the family, prayers will be held every Friday and Saturday at Hellen’s residence: 21920 Broadway Ave, Clarksburg ,MD 20871. An official fundraiser will be held at the residence this Saturday October 7th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

To support the family financially, please send your contributions to:

Cashapp:

Arnold Mwangi – $amm254z 213-549-0098

Ibrahim Kariuki – $ibrahimMkariuki 240-302-0172

Zelle: Sunaiya Yiapan 301-433-2069

MPesa: Jemimah Mumbi +254 722 799168

Our hearts are eternally grateful and we appreciate all your support in this time of sorrow. May we cherish her memories, the love and the light our dear Betty shared. Forever in our hearts.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:1-4

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

