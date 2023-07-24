Emma Wenani Elected Chairperson Of Kenyan Community In Ghana

The Kenyans in Ghana Association celebrated a momentous occasion as they swore in their newly elected officials at a ceremony held at the Kenya High Commission in Accra.

The event marked a significant milestone for the Kenyan community in Ghana, as they come together under the leadership of the newly elected officials to foster unity, growth, and cooperation among Kenyan nationals residing in Ghana.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Saturday 22nd July, was attended by members of the Kenyan diaspora community who joined hands to extend their warm wishes and support to the incoming leadership.

The newly elected officials of the Kenyans in Ghana Association are as follows, Emma Wenani – Chairperson, Dr. Collins Moranga – Vice Chairperson, Kelvin Mogire – Vice Chairperson Student Affairs and Linnet Odhiambo – Secretary. Others include Dorcus Odera – Organizer, Fatima Alimohamed – Public Relations, Thairu Ndung’u – Legal, Veronica Ndirangu – Treasurer and Anthony Njoroge – Welfare.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Ambassador of the Kenya High Commission in Accra, Samson Koech, delivered a keynote address on behalf of the Ambassador, HE Eliphas Barine, expressing his excitement and support for the new leadership. He remarked:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly sworn-in officials of the Kenyans in Ghana Association. This marks an exciting chapter for our Kenyan community in Ghana. I am confident that under this new leadership, the Kenyan diaspora in Ghana will continue to thrive, and our bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Ghana will be strengthened. The Kenya High Commission in Accra is committed to working closely with the association to address the needs and concerns of Kenyan nationals living here.”

Ms. Wenani, the newly elected Chairperson, also shared her vision for the association and the community:

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been elected as the Chairperson of the Kenyans in Ghana Association. We have a great community in Ghana. Over the years we have shown unity and resilience, and I believe together, we can achieve remarkable things. I envision a more vibrant and visible community where every Kenyan in Ghana feels at home, supported, and empowered. We will work together with the entire community to organize various cultural, social, and educational events to bring us closer and promote our rich Kenyan heritage.”

The Kenyans in Ghana Association looks forward to a promising future under the guidance of the new leadership, fostering stronger connections among Kenyans in Ghana and contributing to the mutual growth and prosperity of both nations.

Source-https://www.peacefmonline.com/

