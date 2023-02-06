“Making it to the US Feels Amazing But it Wasn’t Easy” Emma Kadede

It was a blissful moment for Emma Kadede, a beneficiary of The KENYA Airlift Program witnessing the actualization of her lifelong dream of studying abroad. The achievement came along with mixed emotions, joyous for the milestone and unhappy having to leave her family behind but she says the sacrifice is worthwhile and in pursuit of a good life.

She admits that it hasn’t been an easy journey, but her tenacity finally paid off. The whole process of preparing for the GMAT exam to looking for a visa requires one to be devoted and remain true to their dreams all along.

Emma was among a huge cohort that left the country in December 2023 to study their masters in different Universities across north America courtesy of the award-winning program.

