Jaza Basi Twende Success Gardens Phase 2-Optiven

This Month, we unveiled our latest project, Success Gardens Phase 2 after a successful and sold out phase 1. This is a project that embodies our vision of creating spaces that go beyond the ordinary, providing a lifestyle that surpasses expectations. Success Gardens is a testament to our dedication to transforming dreams into reality, and we are thrilled to bring it to the market.

According to George Wachiuri, CEO Optiven Group, seeing and taking action is a key component of true and tangible success. The best thing is that Optiven is strategically here to help our customers to walk, see, touch and own the journey to an extraordinary success, by investing in this project. “We have carefully selected this location to ensure that our residents enjoy convenient access to schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and recreational facilities“, George Wachiuri said during the launch.

Success Gardens Phase 2 is located just off Exit 18 of the Thika Superhighway, and is only a 9-minute drive from Blue Post Hotel Thika. The project is well-situated for those who want to be close to the city, but also enjoy a peaceful and serene environment.

It is located in proximity to a number of social amenities including Hotel Blue post, the Thika Golf Club and is only 40 minutes drive to Nairobi City and 15 minutes drive to Thika Town. There is also the presence of learning institutions including Braeburn Imani International, Juja Preparatory and The Corner Brook School.

In addition to the high-quality construction and innovative architectural designs, Optiven is committed to implementing sustainable practices throughout the development. Our aim is to minimize the ecological footprint of Success Gardens and for that reason we have set aside 22nd July 2023 to have a massive tree planting occasion at the project to ensure a green and environmentally friendly living environment for our residents.

On Saturday 15th July 2023, all roads lead to Success Gardens Phase 2.

Join us for an unforgettable experience and witness the remarkable infrastructure development of the already sold-out Success Gardens Phase 1.

Immerse yourself in the most sought-after property located along Gatanga Road. Jaza Basi Twende Success and visualize what your future may hold.

To attend, Register here: https://www.optiven.co.ke/events/15th-july-2023-jaza-basi-twende-success-gardens-phase2/

Together inspiring possibilities.

#JijengeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Jaza Basi Twende Success Gardens Phase 2-Optiven