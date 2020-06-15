Your Window of Opportunity to be part of Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5



The very first customers who bought Victory Gardens Phase 3, 4 & 5 are now an extremely happy lot.

While they bought their properties on a sprawling bare land of this part of Kitengela, with no single value addition on it, this project is now complete; adorned with a host of wonderful value additions. Watch more about this gated community: https://cutt.ly/duqWSrs

From the state of the art gate; to the wide murram-compacted internal roads; to the just installed solar street lights that illuminate all these internal roads, making them look like a dozen airport running ways especially at night; to the green spaces that include a kid’s park; to the amazingly beautiful trees that line along the these internal streets – this gated community is now such a beauty to behold.

“As we evidently foresee the clearing of the few remaining plots in this remarkable project, we are currently all out to do the final touches in regards to value additions on this top gated community,” says George Wachiuri, Optiven CEO. Watch more here: https://cutt.ly/JuqWRnK

“We are now getting set to install an entry barrier and all the cars entering this estate will be checked and registered to ensure top notch security. We are also setting up a water tower to ensure that water flows in all the properties 24/7. This was after the recent successful installation of solar street lighting that has made the projects the talk of town,” says Wachiuri.

The Optiven CEO remembers how difficult it was to convince customers to buy properties on this project on the bases of promised value additions. He says; “Today, we are already witnessing extraordinary transformation with all the value additions promises coming true.

He notes that this project is now not only extremely habitable but that available plots will be over and done with, by the end of this year.

Significantly, with a many plots having been bought, there are currently some few remaining plots up for sale and as a prospective buyer, you still have a window of opportunity to join the Victorious Family.

