Jeremiah Kioni To Challenge His Ouster In Jubilee At The High Court

Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has announced that he will move to the High Court to challenge the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal’s decision to uphold his removal as the Jubilee Party secretary general.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 11 during the Azimio la Umoja press briefing at SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Kioni expressed confidence that the High Court will deliver a better judgment.

“We will move to the next level that is the High Court and we have faith that the High Court like it has demonstrated itself will deliver better judgment on this matter than before,” said Kioni.

The former MP also alleged that the Kanini Kega faction of having the PPDT ruling before the tribunal announced the decision.

“I have the judgment that will be delivered today already signed and judgments signed are never available before they are delivered. This copy was available yesterday,” he claimed.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on his part accused the state of orchestrating a coup in Jubilee using the PPDT.

He also claimed that the move by the Kega faction to take over the former ruling party is aimed at destabilizing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“This move is not only aimed at Jubilee, it is actually aimed at crippling Azimio. We want to warn the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that you are going to be together and in line with those people who are trying to undermine the democratic gains that were attained at a greater cost,” he stated.

The tribunal on Monday confirmed the removal of Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party. PPDT also okayed the suspension of Kagwe Gichohi from the party.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

