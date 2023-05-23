Registrar Of Political Parties Approves Ouster of Kioni, Murathe From Jubilee

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has approved the ouster of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

Nderitu in a letter addressed to Joshua Kuttuny dated May 19, stated that the move to expel Kioni, Murathe and suspend Kagwe Gichohi was done in accordance to the Jubilee Party constitution.

The registrar also noted that she has updated the records of the Jubilee Party members and removed the two.

“Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process. Accordingly, pursuant to Section 34(da) of the PPA, this Office has updated its records and the register of party members,” read the letter in part.

This comes a day after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta convened an NDC at the Ngong Racecourse and expelled EALA MP Kanini Kega, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, Nelson Dzuya, Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musyimi, and Rachel Nyamai.

The Uhuru-led Jubilee faction on the other hand proposed new members to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The nominees include; Beatrice Gambo (deputy Party leader strategy), Maoka Maore (deputy party leader operations), Joseph Manje (deputy party leader programs) Kados Muiruri (deputy party leader outreach), and Jamleck Kamau (national director of elections).

Others are; Saitoti Torome (party chairman), Yasir Noor (deputy secretary general), Pauline Njoroge (deputy organizing secretary, Maison Leshoomo (national women’s league chairperson), Agnes Thumbi (national youth league leader) and Nderitu Mureithi (business council leader).

Antony Manyara will be the youth secretariat coordinator while Amina Siyad will be the parliamentary secretary.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

