Madaraka Homes Ltd wins The Pacesetter Awards in Real Estate

MADARAKA HOMES Limited is one of the fastest growing real estate company is Kenya.

Over the past months they have been consistent in their objective of contributing to the growth and development of the country’s economy as well as providing affordable lands and houses in well developed areas with a high potential for growth in value.

Madaraka Homes Ltd has been honored with the prestigious Pacesetter Award East Africa Chapter 2023. This remarkable achievement is a testament to their exceptional leadership, remarkable accomplishments, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Pacesetters Award (PSA) is an annual Industry leadership Recognition program organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA), a Non-Governmental Organization, to celebrate key industry leaders for their innovation, quality products, and service delivery, job creation, exemplary leadership, growing the economy, and transforming the society.

Madaraka Homes Ltd offers prime real estate projects at affordable prices with flexible payment plans.

Here are some of our current projects:

NB: All projects have payment plan option

Breeze Gardens in malindi. 50 by 100 plot at 100K cash.

Nanyuki Plains in Nanyuki, next to Segera 50 by 100 plot at 215K cash.

The Falls Rumuruti in Rumuruti, 50 by 100 plot at 230K cash.

Furaha Gardens in Diani, 50 by 100 Plot at 470K cash.

Crescent Gardens in Juja, 50 by 90 at 845K cash.

