Milton Isalano: Kenyan Chef Who Works For Manchester United

Globally, Kenyans are making great strides from the world of Athletics to other fields. One such Kenyan is Milton Isalano, who prepares food for one of the leading English Premier League clubs Manchester United.

Speaking to Nairobileo.co.ke, Isalano disclosed that he has been working at Manchester United as a senior chef since 2005 which dates back to when Sir Alex Ferguson was the head coach at the club.

“I am a Kenyan former Pioneer Senior Chef at the Windsor Golf and country club, in Nairobi from 1991 to 2002 before I moved to the United Kingdom as a chef. I have been working at Manchester United as a Senior chef since 2005 to date,” he told this journalist.

The Senior chef at Manchester United disclosed that besides the job at the club, he has held other high-profile jobs citing an example in 2014 he was Head Chef of V.I.P Escape Lounges Manchester Airport in terminals one, two and three.

“In 2010-2014, I was the Head Chef of V.I.P Escape Lounges Manchester Airport in terminals one, two, and three. Any time the first Manchester United team and Manchester City football teams flew out of the country, I served them in the lounges before they boarded the plane,” he stated.

To understand the intrigues of working at such a precious club, Manchester United has 26 kitchens, and on a single match day, they need 120 chefs.

From 2015-2018, Isalano also worked in a top 5 stars Gotham Hotel and served the likes of X-factor stars Simon Cowell.

Prior to moving to the UK, he had done short Chefs courses at Kenya Utalii College and Kenya Polytechnic.

In 2004-2006, the Senior Chef at Manchester United did a Chef’s Diploma at Lancaster and Morecambe College before going to do a BA in Hospitality Management at Salford University in 2012.

Mr. Isalano was over the weekend spotted with Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu during the Kenya and Friends in the Park at London Pitshanger Park.

The event, which was organized by Lydia Olet, brought together Kenyans in the diaspora for networking opportunities.

“It was colour and splendor at a great gathering of hundreds of Kenyans and our friends in this year’s Kenya in the Park event in Ealing, North London. Great connections, great talk on investment, great people from all walks of life,” Ambassador Manoah tweeted.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

