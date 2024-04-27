Kenya Keen On Scaling Up Diaspora Remittances to 10 billion dollars

President William Ruto says the country is keen on scaling up its diaspora remittances from the current 4 billion dollars (Sh540 billion) to 10 billion dollars (Sh1.3 trillion) in the next seven years.

The head of state who was speaking during the official launch of Bunge Towers to host parliamentary offices asserted that the government is working on bilateral labor agreements to create more jobs for Kenyans abroad.

He called on lawmakers to work with relevant ministries to create a framework for more jobs for Kenyans adding that this was the surest way to ensure Kenyans get jobs.

“It is my intention that in the next five to seven years we should increase our diaspora remittances from 4 billion dollars to 10 billion dollars. It will go a long way in ensuring that more Kenyans have the income that supports our economy,” the president stated.

President Ruto has been vocal about signing bilateral Labour agreements in what he says is anchored on taking robust measures to eradicate poverty in the country.

In November last year, he announced that he had reached agreements with American tech giants such as Amazon, Intel, and Google during his US-Kenya roadshow in September.

These agreements are expected to create thousands of digital job opportunities for Kenyan youth, although he did not provide specific details regarding the number of jobs each corporation pledged to offer.

The head of state has similarly visited Germany where he averred that Germany had pledged job opportunities for Kenyans.

“I was in Saudi Arabia, the German chancellor visited Kenya a few months ago, and tonight I am heading to Germany because he committed to providing employment opportunities for 200,000 Kenyans, and I need to organize for that. We also have agreements with the French president and leaders from around the world,” stated the president.

Ruto emphasized that youth employment is vital in mitigating the escalating cost of living and pledged to continue pursuing international labor agreements.

By PHIDEL KIZITO

Read the original article on Capital FM.

