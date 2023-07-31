United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala has said the absence of a government spokesperson has dealt a huge blow to the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Addressing stakeholders during the ICT Ministry’s launch of One Years Status Report at Serena Hotel on Monday, Malala said the government has done a lot but the messaging has not been properly done.

He said the lack of a government spokesperson to articulate the issue has been the biggest blow in President William Ruyto’s government.

“The issue of dissemination of information regarding government policy and development project; Bwana CS there has been a gap in communicating what the government is doing. We have a lot of projects that the government is doing that have impacted positively society but communication has been missing.

“I think it is a result of you not taking that role of disseminating information not only in your ministry but also in other ministries. Bwana CS, I would like to urge you to expedite the recruitment of a government spokesperson because we don’t have one who will be disseminating that information to the masses,” Malala said.

Addressing the same function, ICT CS Eliud Owalo said the recruitment of Spokeseperon is at its tail end.

Owalo said the exercise is being undertaken by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“I wish to report that in the next two weeks, we should be able to have a capable and meticulous person to do the work,” he said.

Owalo explained that delay was a result of a “technical hitch” which has since been addressed.

He said in an earlier exercise, the Commission failed to get a suitable person.

“We didn’t get someone who is competent to do the job on behalf of the government and we had to ask public service to conduct a fresh process,” he said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Lack of Government Spokesperson Is Major Weakness in Ruto Administration