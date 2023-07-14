Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party
Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party

The High Court has issued conservatory orders suspending the removal of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri issued the orders on Thursday, July 13 after Kioni moved to the High Court to appeal the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal’s decision to uphold his removal from the party.

“In the meantime, conservatory orders are granted in terms of prayers 1,2,3, and 4 of the application dated 12/7/2023,” the order read in part.

The case will be heard on July 26, 2023, by Justice Aleem Visram.

The High Court orders come after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu gazetted new Jubilee party leadership.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday, July 12, Nderitu gazetted East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega as the new Jubilee Party Secretary General replacing Kioni, Eldas MP Adan Keynan as the National Chairperson replacing Murathe, Rachel Nyamai the new National Treasurer, and Mumima Bonaya the Women League National Chairperson.

Related Posts
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Jeremiah Kioni To Challenge His Ouster In Jubilee At The…

NEWS

Kanini Kega Wins Battle Against Jeremiah Kioni Over Jubilee…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

High Court Ruling: Finance Act 2023 Remain Suspended

NEWS

Kenya High Court Rules Entire 50 CASs is Unconstitutional

Fatuma Dullo was gazetted as the Senate leader, Joseph Kamau the Senate Chief Whip, Samuel Arama will lead the party affairs in the National Assembly, and Sabina Chege will be National Assembly Chief Whip.

The Registrar also gazetted Irene Njoki, Magret Kamar, and Jerusha Momanyi as Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Kioni on Tuesday announced that they were to challenge the PPDT’s decision to uphold their removal from the former ruling party.

“We will move to the next level that is the High Court and we have faith that the High Court like it has demonstrated itself will deliver better judgment on this matter than before,” said Kioni.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: