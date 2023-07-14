Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party

Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party

The High Court has issued conservatory orders suspending the removal of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri issued the orders on Thursday, July 13 after Kioni moved to the High Court to appeal the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal’s decision to uphold his removal from the party.

“In the meantime, conservatory orders are granted in terms of prayers 1,2,3, and 4 of the application dated 12/7/2023,” the order read in part.

The case will be heard on July 26, 2023, by Justice Aleem Visram.

The High Court orders come after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu gazetted new Jubilee party leadership.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday, July 12, Nderitu gazetted East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega as the new Jubilee Party Secretary General replacing Kioni, Eldas MP Adan Keynan as the National Chairperson replacing Murathe, Rachel Nyamai the new National Treasurer, and Mumima Bonaya the Women League National Chairperson.

Fatuma Dullo was gazetted as the Senate leader, Joseph Kamau the Senate Chief Whip, Samuel Arama will lead the party affairs in the National Assembly, and Sabina Chege will be National Assembly Chief Whip.

The Registrar also gazetted Irene Njoki, Magret Kamar, and Jerusha Momanyi as Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

Kioni on Tuesday announced that they were to challenge the PPDT’s decision to uphold their removal from the former ruling party.

“We will move to the next level that is the High Court and we have faith that the High Court like it has demonstrated itself will deliver better judgment on this matter than before,” said Kioni.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Now High Court suspends removal of Jeremiah Kioni from Jubilee party