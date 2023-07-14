Kenyan Man Maurice Ondiek Jobiese struck and killed in Raleigh, NC 

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that the community in North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia wish to inform you of the passing to glory of Mr. Maurice Ondiek Jobiese which occurred on the evening of July 8, 2023 as the unfortunate outcome of pedestrian struck by motor vehicle on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, NC (https://www.wral.com/story/ pedestrian-struck-and-killed- by-vehicle-crossing-capital- boulevard/20946280/).

Mr. Jobiese was the husband to Christine, and father to Richard (New Jersey), Tracey (New Jersey), Angel (New Jersey), and Michelle (Providence, Rhode Island).

Mr. Jobiese was a well known loving, gregarious, friendly and popular member of the Kenyan and African community in the the Eastern coast of the US and beyond. Our hearts go out to Mr. Jobiese’s entire family during this very tragic, sad, and difficult times. Please pray for them as they try to process the loss of their beloved. May God comfort the family and rest his soul in eternal peace.

The remains of Mr. Jobiese will be laid to rest at his home in Kano, Kombura, Kenya, at a date to be announced soon. His family will travel to Kenya for Jobiese’s terminal ceremony.

We request your financial and related support to help us repatriate the remains of our departed brother back home to Kenya. All levels of support will be highly appreciated. Let us join hands together and give M.O.J. a decent send-off. Thank you in advance for the support, and may our God reward you with grace and blessings.

Contributions should be channeled to the treasurer Michelle Abuna at:

a) CashApp: $MitchelleAbuna (908 422 6294)

b) Zelle: 908-422-6294

d) Venmo: Mitchelle-Abuna

You may also contact the persons below for assistance with how to channel your contributions:

-Patrick Kore – New Jersey +1 732-877-9452 -Christine Jobiese- +1 201-640-8182 Joab Magara – Pennsylvania +1 781-308-8693 Dr George Anyumba – Maryland +1 443-600-2284 Phillip Anyango – New York +1 518-542-6025

6. Joseph Akeyo Virginia – +1 804-971-7258

Francis Ogada – New Jersey +1 347-570-2199

Beatrice Ododa – North Carolina +1 517-303-6171

Jack Ayim – Minnesota +1 651-398-4945

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

