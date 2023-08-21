Lavish Wedding: Mudavadi’s Daughter Weds Lawyer Nyaga Karanja

It was all glamour on Saturday when Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s daughter, Maryanne Mudavadi held a traditional wedding at her father’s village in Vihiga County.

A source who attended the event told Kenyans.co.ke that the ceremony, popularly known as ruracio, was held at Mudavadi’s Mululu home.

Maryanne Mudavadi, who serves as a recruiter at a leading Kenyan bank, tied the knot to her lover Nyaga Karanja, a lawyer.

At the nuptials, the bride’s floor-length emerald green flowery gown complemented her groom’s all-black attire with a touch of overflowing scurf-like coat detail.

Guests complimented her appearance by dotting signature tawny brown dresses with white front buttons beloved by Central Kenya women during Ruracio negotiations.

The groom line-up, which included Davidson Wakairu, the son of Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, wore sea green matching African-style shirts and pants

The groom’s lineup consisted of his brothers, Musalia’s sons Michael and Moses as well as Wakairu. The Prime CS also attended the event and presented his daughter to the lawyer.

Wakairu and Nyaga are best of friends and have known each other for over two decades.

Our source further noted that the groom, a respected lawyer, has recently developed an interest in politics but remained mum when asked whether he will vie for a seat in the 2027 General Election.

Conversely, Maryanne has been serving as a recruiter since January 2022. She also served as an intern at CPF Financial Services Ltd from March 2021 to January 2022.

Among the services CPF Financial offers are Pension Funds Administration, Management Consulting, Corporate Training & Development, Trust Fund Administration and Agency Services. It also has interests in Real Estate, Insurance and ICT & Renewable Energy.

For four months in 2019, she volunteered at the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust (MMFT) after her stint at the National Assembly Lady Spouses Association, Kenya (NALSA-K) ended.

Maryanne holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management/Personal Administration from a university in England as well as a Bachelors in Psychology from the same institution.

Mudavadi’s daughter was a pivotal figure during her father’s political run ahead of the 2022 General Election, often joining him on campaign trails.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

