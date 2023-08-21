Death Announcement: David Gicheha Njenga, Brother to Anastasia Njenga Of MD

Death has occurred of David Gicheha Njenga of Kitale Town Kenya. Gicheha was the beloved son to the late Mzee Njenga Mambo and late Alice Nyambura Njenga.

He was husband to Julia Njeri. Father to Alice Nyambura, John Njenga, Nimu Queen and Paul Gicheha. He was Loving Brother to AnastasiaNjenga (MamaNduta) of Maryland USA, Scolastica Gaitho, PCEA Langas Eldoret, Samuel Gachibi Njenga, Kitale and Peter Muiruri Njenga of Eldoret.

He was an Uncle to Alice Nyambura, Moi University, NancyJeff of UK, the late Eunice Waithera, Jun Nduta of Killen TX and John Njenga, Oxnard CA. Gicheha collapsed and died on Friday in a Restaurant in Kitale.

Funeral arrangements are underway and details will be communicated later.

Family is requesting your prayers and kind financial support to offset Burial Expenses. Home visits will be going on at Kitale Town and at MamaNduta’s home in Gaithersburg MD.

Please send help to Anastasia Njenga CashApp $MamaNduta or Zelle Phone#+1.240. 603.0866. RIP Bro David Gicheha

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

