Leadership That Kenya Needs: Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council

In January this year, Governor Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri County appointed Prof Peter Ndiang’ui as the County Honorary Ambassador. Later they jointly put together a team under the auspices of the Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council (DAC).

The members include: Sarah Munyiri of New Jersey (Deputy Honorary Ambassador), Mainah Kaigi (Dallas, Texas), Prof Mundia Kahiga (Atlanta, Georgia), Erastus Mwangi (Lowell, Massachusetts), Dr. Eunice Menja (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma), Rachel Mutheru (Baltimore, Maryland), Raphael Wanjohi Gikunju (Atlanta, Georgia), Dorcas Ndiang’ui (Kitchener, Ontario Canada) Dr. Catherine Gathuka Franklin (Dallas, Texas), Rose Wanjohi ( Los Angeles, California), Dr. Robert Chiuri (Columbus, Ohio) and Paul Mathangani (Houston, Texas).

Within a short period of time, this team has partnered with the Nyeri County cabinet to do an incredible job for the development of Nyeri County. They have set up a leadership academy where they educate and empower 27 children from disadvantaged families. It is important to note that these children performed very well in KCPE but could not afford fees to join high school. DAC came together and adopted the first 20 students in January. They later adopted seven others with the most recent one being rescued from the horrors of the Shakahola Forest incident.

The Nyeri County DAC team meets with the students every school holiday for a week. Ruth Gachagua serves as the executive director of the Nyeri Diaspora Leadership Academy (NDLA) and coordinates the daily activities. The diaspora team and other invited guests holds what they call “inspirational after-dinner conversations”. In April they met at Tumutumu Girls High School. This August, they gather at Wambugu Farmers Training Center near Nyeri Town. In order to sharpen communication and leadership skills, the students will be prepared to initiate a Model United Nations (MUN) Conference for Nyeri schools. See details at www.ndlai.org

Besides empowering the students, the team guided by Raphael Wanjohi Gikunju has embarked on empowering their families through agricultural development using such farming methods as sack gardening and square foot gardens.

The health team led by Dorcas Ndiang’ui is working improving the health of the people of Nyeri. Dr. Eunice Menja is working on dealing with mental health in the county.

The youth leader Erastus Mwangi who works as the Chief of Staff of Lowell is working on youth empowerment projects. Paul Mathangani has initiated the introduction of GPS controlled light locks on Nyeri roads and buildings. Through the guidance of Rachel Mutheru, DAC is partnering with the PS Roselyn Njogu and Amb. Ann Wanjohi of Diaspora Affairs to adopt forests in the region.

These are just a few of the exciting projects that this committee is embarking on spearheaded by Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui the Nyeri County Honorary Ambassador. They welcome other diasporians from Nyeri to join them in this venture. They can reach out to the chair Pndiangui3@aol.com or call (404) 759 3604.

Congratulations Nyeri diaspora team. This is an example of what can be achieved when the local leadership reaches out to those in the diaspora. We encourage other governors to emulate Governor Kahiga to meaningfully engage the diasporians from their counties.

Recently, Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui shared this message he had received from Governor Kahiga. I believe it captures the essence of the kind of leader that we hope to see in our country. Thank you.

Prof Ndiang’ui,

In my line of duty, I am privileged to attend many funerals. I listen to many Eulogies read. None speaks about the wealth amassed, nor the self-centered things we do for ourselves. What is usually spoken about in these eulogies are acts of kindness, and mercy done for humanity. My desire in this life, is that when I am no longer governor of this great county Nyeri, I can still walk the streets of my hometown and people will stop and say,” During that man’s reign, Nyeri was at peace, we got development and our money was never stolen!”

You are a God sent team to help fulfill that dream. Numbers 6: 24-26. “The LORD bless you and keep you; The LORD make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The LORD lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.”

We are but sojourners and passing by this way once. Let’s leave a mark on humanity. Ultimately it is all that matters. “I am I plus my surroundings. If I do not preserve the latter, I do not preserve myself (Jose Ortega Gasset)”.

Have you ever known the joy of looking into the eyes of a homeless child whom you have given a home, or a destitute child whose school fees you have paid and given hope? That is more satisfying than all the money and power in the world. I wish you well Prof. God bless your generous heart. Good day.

Leadership That Kenya Needs: Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council