Wetangula Salutes Raila for Key Decision Not to Order Street Protests

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has heaped praise on ODM leader Raila Odinga after announcing that in future they will not order people to take o the streets.

Wetangul in a message he shared with Raila in a tweet said the decision is long overdue as it is what they have been pushing for.

Wetangula said though the former premier has delayed the move, it is laudable that he finally made the decision.

“Nataka kushukuru, niliona jana ka news flash kwamba Ndugu yetu Raila Odinga amesema hataitisha maandamano tena Kenya kama solution ya mambo ya Kisiasa,” Wetangula said in a video he shared on his Twitter and tagged Raila.

“Na Tunasema that was what you should have done in the first place, but now that you have it, we salute you for seeing the sense that we have always been crying for.”

Raila over the weekend said they will devise ways of cornering the government in the event they don’t fulfil their promises.

Raila said they might even decide to tell Kenyans to stay at home in protests.

“We cannot be cowed it is our responsibility to liberate our country,” Raila declared.

”We can tell our people to stay home, that is another way to express disaffection, next time we shall not tell people to come out, we will you to stay at home and stop anybody who is trying g to come out,” Raila said.

Raila spoke days after calling off street protests to give dialogue with President William Ruto’s team a chance.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

