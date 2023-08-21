Lucrative Opportunities for Kenyan Welders, Labourers In United Kingdom

Kenyan welders and construction workers, commonly referred to as watu wa mjengo have been presented with a lucrative opportunity under the United Kingdom’s newest program.

The UK government, in an announcement dated August 7, has released a roster of 38 occupations currently facing a shortage of workers across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

According to the guidelines provided by the UK government, individuals whose professions are included in the aforementioned list can potentially qualify for a skilled worker visa by receiving compensation equivalent to ‘80% of the job’s standard remuneration.’

“The annual salaries for these jobs are based on a 37.5-hour working week. They must be pro-rated for other working patterns, based on the weekly working hours stated by your employer,” read the statement in part.

Among the jobs listed is the welding trades category, include high integrity pipe welders with three years of job experience who will be entitled to a remuneration at 80% of the prevailing going rate, amounting to Ksh3.4 million (£18,480) annually or an hourly rate of Ksh1,739 (£9.48).

The UK is also looking for bricklayers and masons to earn Ksh3.4 million (£18,640) as well as roofers, roof tilers and slaters who will be entitled to Ksh3.0 million (£16,160) pay.

Carpenters and joiners, on the other hand, will be entitled to 80% of going rate pegged at Ksh3.3 million (£17,760) while plasterers will earn Ksh3.5 million (£19,200).

Jobs in the fishing industry will draw 80% of going rate of Ksh3.2 million (£17,600) while graphic designers will earn Ksh3.4 million (£18,400).

Skilled Worker Visa Application

According to the UK Government, an individual is eligible to apply for a Skilled Worker visa if their job category is listed on the Shortage Occupations list but their “salary is less than Ksh4.8 million (£26,200) or your job’s usual ‘going rate.’

To qualify, an individual’s job category must be on the Shortage Occupation list, be aged 26 years or below, studying or a recent graduate, or in professional training.

You also qualify if you possess a Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) PhD level qualification that’s relevant to your job or have obtained a postdoctoral position in science or higher education.

“If your job is eligible for a PhD salary discount, you can be paid 80% or 90% of the job’s usual going rate, depending on which subject you are qualified in,” read the statement in part.

“If you have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) qualification, you can be paid 80% of your job’s usual going rate, as long as you will still be paid at least Ksh3.9 million (£20,960) per year. If you have a non-STEM qualification, you can be paid 90% of your job’s usual going rate, as long as you will still be paid at least Ksh4.3 million (£23,580) a year.”

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

