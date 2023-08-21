Kalonzo’s Daughter Damarie Making Big Strides in legal fraternity in UK

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s daughter, Damarie Kalonzo, is following in her father’s distinguished footsteps by forging a remarkable career within the legal fraternity in the United Kingdom.

Damaris Musenya’s professional journey in the UK has been inspired by her father, who established his own law firm back in the early 1980s.

Presently, Kalonzo’s daughter holds the role of Global Human Rights Assistant at Rights and Security International (RSI).

Her affiliation with this organization commenced in February 2023.

In her capacity, she is primarily entrusted with the crucial task of meticulously documenting instances where human rights violations are perpetrated under the guise of upholding national security.

Within the organization, Damarie also studies diverse national security legislations in developing nations across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Prior to her current role, the accomplished PhD candidate held a position as a lecturer at Leeds University.

In this capacity, she imparted essential research skills to second-year law students, nurturing their academic growth.

Noteworthy is the fact that she herself pursued her undergraduate studies at the UK institution, which boasts a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1874.

Damarie is acclaimed for her instrumental role in preparing numerous students for their dissertations and theses, having held this position since September 2021.

Her professional journey also encompasses a stint with Amnesty International Kenya, where she served as a Communications and Programmes Associate.

Education Background

Damarie completed her high school studies here in Kenya in 2015 at Kianda High School. She scored an A – (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Subsequently, a year after her KCSE, she enrolled at Brookhouse International School before proceeding to Leeds University for her undergraduate law degree. Her efforts culminated in her graduation from the UK institution in 2018.

Not content with her achievements until that point, she immediately pursued a Master’s Degree in International Human Rights, again at Leeds University, and graduated with distinction in her master’s in 2019.

Presently, on the cusp of completing her PhD in the upcoming months, Damarie is researching on the legacy of colonial welfare in Kenya and its profound implications for the care of children with disabilities.

Leadership

Much like her father, who embarked on his political journey in 1988, Damarie has successfully assumed some leadership positions during her time in the UK.

While working towards her undergraduate degree at Leeds, she notably took on the role of President within the university’s East African Society. It’s worth highlighting that her adeptness in leadership was cultivated during her tenure at Kianda, where she also dedicated herself to serving as a Class Council Representative.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kalonzo’s Daughter Damarie Making Big Strides in legal fraternity in UK