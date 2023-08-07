Mutahi Ngunyi Dumps Uhuru, Declares Support for Ruto Government

By Diaspora Messenger
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi says he has defected to the government’s side and will henceforth support President William Ruto.

The renowned political pundit who previously worked as former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor on political matters says he had previously misjudged Ruto through a ‘dynasty lens’.

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the dynasty lens. But if the facts change, you must change your mind,” Ngunyi said in a social media post-Monday evening.

“And only a fool does not change his mind. I started Project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” he added.

Until now, Ngunyi had been a fierce critic of the Ruto regime although he recently toned down and started asking the President to ‘kaa ngumu’ (remain steadfast) even as the Opposition intensified anti-government street protests.

Hours before he announced his defection, Ngunyi had praised Ruto’s leadership style which he said was relational and not transactional.

“Ruto’s ‘grass-roots’ politics in Mukurweini. The distinction between a hustler and a dynasty president is straightforward, a dynasty president is transactional while Ruto presidency is related,” he stated.

He was responding to a clip in which Ruto was having a conversation with dairy farmers by the roadside on how best to improve milk production and generate more profits.

Monday marked Ruto’s third day of his five-day working tour of Mt Kenya and had travelled to meet with farmers in Mukuruweini.

“We are lowering taxes on animal feeds so that farmers can get them at a reasonable price,” Ruto told a group of farmers.

He assured them that the government had stopped importation of milk from other countries so that locally produced milk would enjoy a free market.

Back in 2018, Ngunyi went on record and predicted Ruto’s triumph over what he termed as dynasties in reference to the then newly forged political alliance between Uhuru and Opposition chief Raila Odinga via the March 9, 2018 handshake.

True to his word, Ruto beat Raila at the ballot on August 9, 2022 with 7.1 million votes against 6.9 million votes despite Raila having enjoyed what insiders called State machinery.

By EMMANUEL WANJALA

Source:https://www.the-star.co.ke/

 

