Rescuing the Boy Child – A Beacon of Hope Near the Drug Dens of Shimanzi Pastor Dorcas Rigathi clarion call to uplift young men of Kenya

It has not been often that we have heard high-profile leaders focus on the boy child, especially within an African context where many initiatives are geared towards the girl child. However, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President of Kenya, deviated from this trend during a two-day medical camp in Mombasa, targeting youth struggling with addiction. Her speech was a clarion call to Kenyans, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uplift our young men.

One cannot understate the significance of this medical camp, set strategically near the drug dens of Shimanzi. This geographical choice signals an active outreach, taking the solution to the heart of the problem. The event is not only a medical camp but, as Pastor Dorcas said, “a journey of transformation.” This effort goes beyond mere words and moves into actionable change, fulfilling a promise made during her earlier visit in May 2023.

Pastor Dorcas stressed the concept of ‘CHOICE,’ which captures the essence of her message. Our nation’s future hinges on the choices we make today. The demographic makeup of Kenya, where 75% of the population is below 35, underscores the urgency of addressing the plight of our young men. Our youth are not a problem to be solved but a resource to be developed. Her focus on rehabilitating young men in Meru, Nairobi, and Limuru shows a commitment to concrete action, further reinforced by community-oriented programs like the tree seedling nursery in Nyeri.

This initiative also highlighted a more profound societal issue — the silent majority affected by the crisis of addiction. Her words echoed the raw truth: “Majority are crying silently.” This statement unearths the hidden depth of the problem, highlighting that a surface-level intervention will not suffice.

Area MCA Priscilla Mumba’s observations add another layer of insight. She applauds Pastor Dorcas for physically embracing those society often neglects, emphasizing that love and compassion are crucial elements in this battle. Rehabilitation is not merely a medical process but also an emotional and spiritual one, requiring all of society to participate actively.

The observations by DCC Ronald Mwiwawi on the lack of identification documents among street inhabitants further draw attention to systemic barriers. These young men don’t just need rehabilitation; they need an identity and opportunities for employment to sustain their recovery.

However, the success of this initiative should not solely rest on the shoulders of the Deputy President’s spouse or any single entity. Pastor Dorcas’ call to action, particularly to religious organizations and the private sector, should be heeded. It is a collective endeavor that requires the unison of political, religious, and private sectors.

In conclusion, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s intervention comes as a necessary wakeup call. We must all choose to act, for the boy child today will be the man steering the ship of the nation tomorrow. We have the choice, and as Pastor Dorcas poignantly puts it, “EVERY CHOICE IS A CHANCE TO MAKE SOMETHING BETTER.”

The future of Kenya’s boy child looks a little brighter today, and for that, we must all be committed to maintaining that light.

By Timothy Kamau Nyenjeri/Diaspora Messenger Contributor.

