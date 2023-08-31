Tragic Death: Two Kenyan Men Die in A Car Accident In Kent Washington Tragic death of Dennis Ndungwa 22 years and Timothy Mwangi 18 years

It is with profound shock and deep sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of two young men from our community. Dennis Ndungwa 22 years old and Timothy Mwangi 18 years old tragically lost their lives on 28th and 29th August in Kent, Washinton.

They were both in the prime of their lives, and their untimely departure has left us all devastated. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of Dennis Ndungwa and Timothy Mwangi.

This sudden loss has left a void in our community that will be difficult to fill. During this challenging time, we stand together in support and solidarity, offering our love, prayers, and strength to those affected by this tragic event.

Let us come together as a community to support one another during this difficult time.

May the memories of Dennis Ndungwa and Timothy Mwangi forever be cherished, and may their souls rest in eternal peace.

Kent Police seeking witnesses to fatal collision on Canyon Drive Monday

Kent Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred on Monday, Aug. 26, 2023 at around 6:46 p.m. in the 9000 block of Canyon Drive (map below):

Police said that on Monday at about 6:46 p.m., Kent Police Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, (PSRFA) Firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of Canyon Drive (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a serious injury accident.

Witnesses reporting seeing a “gold sedan” strike a “blue minivan” then leave the roadway into a wooded area. The minivan remained in the roadway blocking traffic.

Kent Patrol Officers and PSRFA Firefighters arrived within minutes and located an occupant of the sedan with life-threatening injuries; they immediately started medical aid.

Sadly, the man, a 22-year-old Kent resident, did not survive.

A second occupant of the sedan, and the lone occupant of the minivan were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to take over the investigation. Initial information gathered at the scene suggests that the sedan’s speed was a contributing factor in the accident.

If you are a witness to this accident, or have any information to share, please leave tips here:

KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

OR call our non-emergency dispatch line: 253-852-2121

Refer to Kent Police Case number 23-11449

By SCOTT SCHAEFER

Source-https://ilovekent.net/

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

