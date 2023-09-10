PHOTOS: Governor Orengo’s son beautiful traditional wedding

Siaya Governor James Orengo’s son Michael Orengo is officially off the market. Michael held his beautiful traditional wedding (dowry payment) otherwise known as Nyombo among the Luo community on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony in Vihiga County.

The county boss and his wife Betty Murungi – alongside other high-profile politicians – accompanied their son to negotiate for the bride price and traditionally wed his lover Samatha Luseno.

In snaps shared on social media, the groom wore a cream suit and black shirt while his fiancée donned an African print dress.

Among the politicians present were former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as well as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei.

Through his X account(formerly Twitter), Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo gave netizens a glimpse of the event noting that he hosted the visitors.

“I welcomed my brother Orengo James in Vihiga for dowry negotiations between the Orengo and Luseno families. Congratulations to Michael & Samantha for honouring your kin and culture – that which defines our heritage and unites our people,” he tweeted.

On her part, Shollei wrote; “The pride of parents is to witness children start families of their own. May the young couple flourish and flower in the fullness of God’s favour.”

By Naomi Njoroge,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

