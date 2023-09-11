Karen Nyamu, Samidoh excite fans with dance moves in Australia

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki have recently excited fans with their electrifying dance moves during Samidoh’s ongoing tour in Australia.

Their explosive chemistry and mesmerizing dance moves can be seen in a video circulating on the internet.

The video, aptly captioned Karen Nyamu, bebe ya Samidoh,” showcases a side of the couple that fans kept cheering on.

In the video, Senator Karen Nyamu stole the show as she graced the stage in a short, body-hugging black dress paired with vibrant red sneakers.

The chemistry between the two was palpable as they effortlessly moved to the rhythm of Samidoh’s music.

The audience, in attendance, couldn’t get enough of the lively duo. The crowd erupted in cheers, clearly captivated by the lovebirds’ on-stage chemistry and their exceptional dance moves.

During this unforgettable performance, Samidoh serenaded the audience with one of his popular songs, his soulful voice resonating through the venue.

Meanwhile, Karen Nyamu’s dance moves added an extra layer of excitement to the entire performance.

By Ascah Mwango,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

 

