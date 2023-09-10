Optiven Group Invites You to “Jaza Ndege Twende Vipingo”

Ocean View Ridge – Vipingo by Optiven is an exquisite real estate project, tailored to meet the investment expectations of the most discerning and wise investors looking for a good and extremely prosperous, comfortable life in the Kenyan coastal region. This gated community is a haven of peace and tranquillity where you enjoy a cool breeze from the Ocean.

As you enter the 2.4 km all-weather entrance road, you will be instantly enveloped in an aura of exclusivity and grandeur, setting the tone for this beautiful development. The property is available to World Citizens since it’s a leasehold—the Who is who can buy and develop their dream residential property as per the registered master plan.

From the beautiful gate, ocean views, cool breeze, stone perimeter walls to the solar street lighting, and mature neem trees, everything is designed to elevate your living experience to new heights. This is the only place to enjoy posh living on this planet.

Have you been looking to invest in this project located on the Kenyan coast?

By making an Investment of KSh 500,000 towards this project you could join us on 27th September 2023 for an Investment Trip To Ocean View Ridge Vipingo.

Register here to be part of this trip: https://www.optiven.co.ke/events/27th-september-2023-jaza-ndege-twende-vipingo/

In the month of September 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to go home with an extra three thousand shillings. The cashback will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with a one-off payment of three hundred thousand shillings.

The same campaign launched on 4th September 2023 will also benefit new customers investing in any of the projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of September 2023 under the title, “Ubingwa na Optiven.”

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#UbingwaNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Optiven Group Invites You to “Jaza Ndege Twende Vipingo”