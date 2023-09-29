Quincy Timberlake Sentenced to 11 Years Over Son’s Death in Australia

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Esther Arunga’s husband, former Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has been sentenced to 11 years in jail over the death of his three-year-old son.

Quincy, who was accused of causing the death of his three-year-old son Sinclair, in the North of Brisbane, Australia in 2014, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, with the prosecution withdrawing the murder charge.

While appearing before Supreme Court Justice Paul Freeburn, the defense team pleaded for a lesser sentence, arguing that Timberlake could either be deported or placed in detention after his visa was denied by the Immigration department.

However, Justice Freeburn rejected the plea and stated that the matter should be treated with the utmost seriousness. He sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

He noted that Timberlake had already spent over nine years in pre-trial custody and the time would be reduced to two years.

In the narration of what transpired the night of Sinclair’s death, Justice Freeburn noted that Quincy and his former wife, former television personality Esther Timberlake, heard a thud at their Kallangur home only to leave their bedroom and find their baby at the bottom of the stairs.

Quincy got a bible as his wife entered the shower after he was heard saying “Devil is in the house”.

Arunga later heard thuds and was forced to leave the bathroom only to find her husband striking their son in the stomach.

While giving a variety of explanations of Quincy’s actions, Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallace narrated that the accused was trying to slap the devil out of his son.

Quincy, in his defense, told the emergency response team that arrived at the scene that night that his son had fallen down the stairs and he might have stepped on his back after the fall.

By LOISE LENSER

