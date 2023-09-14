Quincy Timberlake Pleads Guilty In Son’s Murder in Australia

Former TV girl Esther Arunga’s husband, Quincy Timberlake has pleaded guilty to the murder of his 3-year-old son.

Quincy aged 43 had been charged with the manslaughter of Sinclair at his Kallangur home north of Brisbane, Australia three months after the incident occurred.

He was scheduled to face trial at the Brisbane Supreme Court this week, however, he entered a guilty plea on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the offence.

His plea was accepted by the prosecution led by Caitlin Penfold and the murder charge was withdrawn.

Quincy who was a former Kenyan presidential candidate in 2010 sparked controversy and debate across the country after his son died.

At the time, Quincy informed police that the minor fell down stairs and could not breathe after the incident. They then called paramedics, however, the boy died despite efforts from the medical team.

In a twist of events, the minor’s mother Arunga later told police that her husband had physically assaulted the boy.

She told police that her husband hit the boy in the stomach and threw him against the wall, leading to his death.

The former TV presenter was convicted for being an accessory to the minor’s death after she attempted to mislead police about the incident.

Quincy also came out and told the prosecution that he murdered his son because he believed that he had been possessed by aliens who lived in his stomach.

However, it was later revealed to the prosecution that the accused had been diagnosed with psychosis and schizophrenia.

The accused will appear for sentencing on September 29, 2023.

By Achieng’ Mary,

