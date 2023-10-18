Kenya Govt Release Identities Of 35 Most Wanted Terror Suspects

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a list of names and photos of terror suspects linked to the recent Lamu County attacks.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 18, DCI noted that the suspects are ordered to surrender to any Police Station in Kenya immediately.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of thirty-five (35) armed and dangerous terror suspects, who are part of the Alshabaab terror network and are responsible for planning and orchestrating the deadly terrorist attacks and violence in Lamu County and the larger Boni Enclave,” part of the statement read.

According to DCI, a substantial cash reward will be offered to any member of the public who provides credible information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki disclosed that the 35 terrorists being sought are connected with the placement of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on various earth roads in Lamu County and the Boni Enclave generally.

The suspects are linked with the killing of civilians along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen Highway; the murders of civilians at Lango la Simba, Witu, Mpeketoni, Juhudi, Salama, Hindi, and other areas; and the attack on the American Millitary Base at Manda Bay on 5th January 2020.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

