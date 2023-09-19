Taste of East Africa: Invitation to Kenya Marathon Dinner In Chicago.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Kenya Marathon Dinner NFP will host our annual dinner on Friday, October 6th at the Hilton Hotel. The theme for this years event will be Taste of East Africa and will feature authentic cuisine from Kenya and Ethiopia. We will also be celebrating our 25th year anniversary.

The guest of honor will be Honorable Lazarus Amayo, Kenyan Ambassador to the United States.

Tickets are on sale now @ kenyamarathondinner2023. eventbrite.com or directly on our website at kenyamarathondinner.com

For more details as well as sponsorship or vendor information contact donowino@kenyamarathondinner. com or call +1-847-903-5981

The purpose of the dinner is to welcome these gifted runners to the city of Chicago in true Kenyan hospitality and to give Chicago Kenyans and friends of Kenya an opportunity to meet and socialize with them.

We look forward to highlighting their achievements and also expressing our community’s appreciation for the exceptional image they portray for the East African nation.

This annual event gives us a chance to honor and cheer the Elite Athletes from Kenya participating in the Bank of America Chicago

