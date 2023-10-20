Kenyan woman narrates deportation ordeal from Germany

A Kenyan woman Stemy Yelsha has narrated her deportation journey from Germany alongside her young daughter.

Why was Stemy Yelsha deported from Germany?

YouTuber Stemy Yelsha said she was born in Kenya but moved to Germany with her mother even though she did not want to.

She settled in the European country but was eventually thrown out by her landlord. Stemy subsequently had issues with her documents as she did not get letters from the authorities as they were being sent to her old address.

“I was given three weeks to leave.

” However, she got pregnant with her Nigerian ex-boyfriend and was given more time. Efforts to appeal the deportation were futile, and on Wednesday, October 18, the dotting mum shared an emotional video capturing her deportation.

“I feel emotional and traumatised and will have to go for therapy. The trauma is not because of going back to Kenya but knowing that you have people, but at your worst times, they run away.”

Stemy admitted that she broke down numerous times, hinting that her mother did not bid her goodbye. “Somebody who gave birth to you could not come see you for the last time.”

Stemy threw away most of her household items as she could not find buyers. “I can only carry 46 kgs of luggage for my daughter and me.”

D-day finally arrived, and Stemy started her journey home.

“We got arrested at the airport and taken to the police station to confirm some stuff before boarding the plane.” Stemy admitted that she was nervous since she had left Kenya 10 years ago.

“I don’t know what is waiting for me.” They stopped at Doha, Qatar, before getting on a connecting flight to Nairobi. Stemy and her daughter safely landed in Nairobi, and she received overwhelming encouragement messages from Kenyans.

By William Osoro

