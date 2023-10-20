Woman in Viral Video Who Locked Kanjo Askari in Her Car Speaks

Gloria Ntazola, a woman who went viral for driving around a Kanjo Askari whom she accused of entering her car without consent, has spoken.

Ntazola in an interview narrated the whole incident saying she was approached by four Kanjo officers who faulted her for a mistake she did not commit.

The incident began at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi.

“When I got to town at around 3 pm, I found a slot around Jeevanjee Gardens, while I was trying to park my car, four people came and two people entered my car. Immediately, they told me I was wrong,” she said.

She says she locked the one she filmed lecturing over an alleged violation of her rights to serve the rest a lesson.

“It’s against the law and they know it but normally in Kenya they can just bully you thinking that people don’t know their rights so I couldn’t allow him to bully me,” she said.

“I locked him inside my car and told him I have a lot of time we can take rides with you because you wanted to waste time.”

From Jeevanjee, Ntazola said she left for State House road where she went and showed the Kanjo Askari where she lives.

She then took a detour, entered the expressway and took the Ktengela route.

“I knew if we used the normal road, we would encounter a lot of traffic so I was like you know what, I can just spend on this guy, I want to teach him a lesson,” she added.

“I was willing to go on a long trip with him, it’s just that it was very late. If it was early during the day, I would have taken him so far because they have made it a habit.”

Ntazola said she went with the Kanjo Askari to an unfamiliar place where there were no matatus and dumped him there.

“I took him to Kitengela and left him at a place that would be hard for him to get a matatu and left him somewhere there. I told him now you have to spend your money back to town and learn courtesy,” she said.

The incident went viral on social media eliciting mixed reactions.

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Woman in Viral Video Who Locked Kanjo Askari in Her Car Speaks