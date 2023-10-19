Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda Detained Until Monday

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Brian Mwenda has been detained until Monday next week when his lawyers will argue his bail application.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina adjourned the case to next week after the prosecution and LSK concluded their submissions opposing his release on bail.

Mwenda is remanded at Industrial Area prison until October 23.

Mwenda was on Wednesday charged with making a fake certificate for admission to practice law as an Advocate.

He denied six counts of making a false document, uttering a false document and identity theft.

In the first count, he is charged with intent to deceive, knowingly and fraudulently making a false document namely a certificate of admission p.105/21249/22 in the name of Brian Mwenda N.

He allegedly purported it to be a certificate of Admission to practice as an Advocate of the High Court duly issued by the deputy registrar of the High Court.

Mwenda is said to have committed the offence between August 30, 2022, and March 3, 2023, at an unknown place within the country.

He faces another charge of fraudulently uttering a forged certificate of Admission in the name of Brian Mwenda N on March 3, 2023, at the law firm of Mwangi Kiai LLP Advocates offices in Westlands within Nairobi.

The accused was further charged with making a fake practising certificate for the year 2023 in the name of Brian Mwenda N purporting it to be a practising certificate issued by the chief registrar of the judiciary.

The court heard on October 9, at the law firm of Micheka Omwenga and company advocates offices, that the accused person forged a practising certificate for the year 2023.

Mwenda is also alleged that on August 14, 2023, at an unknown place, he fraudulently and dishonestly used Advocates Admission, a unique identifier, assigned to Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, an Advocate of the High Court, to access and use the Law Society of Kenya online advocates account belonging to Ntwiga purporting to be him.

By CAROLYNE KUBWA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda Detained Until Monday