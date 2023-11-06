Baby Ariela (5 month old) daughter to Mr. Charles Mwai & Mrs. Esther Mugure and Granddaughter to Alice Mugure ( Mama Tesh) of Alexandria, Virginia.

Was born with a condition called rectovaginal fistula (unable to pass stool the normal way).

At only 4 weeks old, baby Ariela needed an emergent abdominal surgery to create a way to allow stool to pass (colostomy), at Thika level 5. The colostomy reversal surgery was scheduled to take place in October and it was during the pre-operational tests that an ECHO (ultrasound of the heart) revealed that Baby Ariela had a major heart issue known as TETRALOGY OF FALLOT that was previously undetected.

This heart defect has 4 major issues at the same time and would require 2 separate surgeries to surgically repair.

After talking with cardiologists at Gertrude Hospital and obtained a second opinion from a team of world wide specialists from heart medical camp organised by Healing little hearts Charity in partnership with MP Shah, we got a referral made to seek treatment in INDIA (at Narayana Health Hospital).

Baby Ariela’s family is seeking financial support from well wishers to raise a total of 35,000USD for this operation and life saving medications.

Your support and prayers will go a long way to getting baby Ariela to full recovery. Thank you for your consideration.

For Support, send help to Baby Ariela’s grandmother at: zelle Alice chege 5713519037

Follow this link to join the WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ L7zXyT4G57VK9OjOwvI8P0

Baby Ariela Mugure Medical Fund Appeal-Urgent Surgery Needed