Ban Lifted for Kenyan-born athlete who renounced her Kenyan citizenship

Norah Jeruto, a Kenyan-born athlete who renounced her Kenyan citizenship for Kazakhstan, will return to the tracks after her provisional ban was lifted.

In a statement by the Sports Disciplinary Tribunal on Friday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases, was unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the athlete used a prohibited substance related to her biological passport.

The biological passport tracks an athlete’s blood value over a long period to monitor for possible signs of doping.

Following the investigations, AIU can issue provisional suspensions to an athlete while awaiting a hearing on the charges to determine the case.

AIU suspended Jeruto on April 10, 2023, after several abnormalities were detected in six blood samples namely: Samples 13 to 15, collected between March 2020 and May 2020 and samples 17 to 19, which were collected between September 2020 and October 2020.

According to the Athletics Body, Samples 13 to 15 showed blood withdrawal, which was not in itself an offence but an indication of a desire and intent to administer prohibited substances.

In response, Jeruto stated that she suffered from bleeding ulcers associated with H-pylori – the leading cause of peptic ulcer disease.

Samples 17 to 19 showed that her tests were consistent with the use of prohibited substances. Jeruto responded to the allegations, stating that she had taken medicine to help her lungs as she complained of pain in her chest in September 2020.

“On balance, we cannot state that World Athletics have proved their case in relation to Samples 17 to 19 so that we are comfortable and satisfied,” read part of the ruling.

“Whilst we recognise that compelling arguments were made here in favour of the view of the Expert Panel, we consider there is sufficient doubt on this part of the case that it would be unfair to convict the athlete.”

Jeruto, a long-distance runner, is a seasoned athlete who won the gold medal in the 3000-metre steeplechase at the 2022 World Championships.

She represented Kenya until January 29, 2022, when she renounced her citizenship for Kazakhstan.

BY BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ban Lifted for Kenyan-born athlete who renounced her Kenyan citizenship