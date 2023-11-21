Tuesday, November 21, 2023
HomeEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS

Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
0
21
Ad Banner Description
Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan
Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

President William Ruto has committed to using the Sh1.8 trillion loan approved by the World Bank to transform the lives of Kenyans.

In a statement after the World Bank approved the loan, Ruto said Kenya is grateful for the development.

The President said the approval means  Kenya will be able to use the resources to tame the rising cost of living and implement the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Kenya is indebted to the financial and technical support that the World Bank — and the International Monetary Fund — continue to extend to us. We are especially grateful to the Institutions for their latest assistance — KSh1.8 Trillion and KSh687 Billion, respectively — which will rebuild our buffers, and tame inflation and debt vulnerabilities,” President Ruto said.

“This support will help Kenya withstand shocks, accelerate the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and advance our long-term, robust, and inclusive growth.”

Kenya will receive financing of up to $12 billion (Sh1.8 trillion) from the World Bank Group over a period of three years.

The International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) commitments stand at $8.3 billion (Sh1.24 trillion), with $4.4 (Sh660 billion) available for disbursement.

IDA and IBRD are part of the five institutions of the Bank.

They are expected to provide an estimated $4.5 billion (Sh675 billion) including fast-disbursing operations.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
List Of Kenyan Doctors Practicing Medicine in USA
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

List Of Kenyan Doctors Practicing Medicine in USA

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Martha Inombabu Of Lancaster Pennsylvania

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Signature Collection Drive: Process To Dissolve Meru County Started

KENYA NEWS

Anne Njeri speaks while in hiding, Reveals more on Ksh17B Fuel Saga

KENYA NEWS

President Ruto says Fuel Prices Will Go Down From December

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.