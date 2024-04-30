Wycliffe Oparanya: His Polygamous Status and Cultural Traditions

Wycliffe Oparanya is a name that sparks curiosity and intrigue. His life is a fascinating blend of tradition, culture, and relationships. He is a man who defies societal norms and embraces a polygamous lifestyle.

Oparanya is known for his prominent position in Kenyan politics, serving as the Governor of Kakamega County. However, what sets him apart is his adherence to a polygamous lifestyle, which is part of the traditions of his tribe.

In an article on the Standard Newspaper 7 years ago, Oparanya was quoted saying he cannot be a bishop because of his polygamous status.

He declared publicly then that he had two wives (Priscilla and Caroline) and dismissed claims that he was married to 10 women. “Kwani mimi ni punda wa kuoa bibi kumi (am I a donkey to marry 10 wives)?” he added.

He had told his audience then that he was satisfied with the two wives and went further to advised women who had ‘hopes’ of getting hitched to him that there was ‘no vacancy.’

He was quoted saying “There is no vacancy for another wife. Some ladies parade themselves on streets to tempt me, but that chapter is closed for me,”

However, in the last few days, Oparanya has been trending after photos of him and a young lady named Mary Biketi went viral on social media.

In one of the photos, he is seen standing with the alleged lover and displaying affection. In the other photo, he is seen in a conversation with Biketi while sitting in a bar-like setting.

Oparanya came out to admit that the photos were genuine (Not photoshopped) but wondered why people were circulating them online.

“I have seen someone circulating my photos. Those are genuine photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them.

It is very unfortunate that wherever I took those photos, they leaked them to the press. Those are very decent photos and I don’t know the interest that people have when you have taken photos with a loved one,” said Oparanya.

In an interview with a local media today, the lady in question addressed the issue and the nature of their relationship, she described Oparanya as a polygamous man and confirmed that she is Oparanya’s wife and not a side.

She is quoted saying “I am not afraid. He is a polygamous man and I respect the other wives.”

Going by Mary’s statement and the fact that Wycliffe Oparanya said that the lady in the photos is a loved one, it confirms that indeed he now has 3 wives.

With his polygamous status, Oparanya challenges societal norms and opens a window into a World where multiple marriages are not only accepted but celebrated.

