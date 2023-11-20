List Of Kenyan Doctors Practicing Medicine in USA

As in many other professions, there are many Kenyan Doctors practicing medicine in the United States Of America. Years back, many Kenyan Doctors who came to the US found it heard to practice medicine as they were subjected to a lot of hurdles that made it hard to overcome. Because of those challenges, we had very few if not none who practiced medicine.

Today, the story is different because there are many Kenyans who went to medical schools here or were able to overcome the hurdles and now are proud Doctors in this United States of Amazement.

The Doctors have formed an organization called Kenyan Doctors USA which brings together all Kenyan Doctors and give them an opportunity to connect with one another.

Here below is more information about the organization and a list of the Kenyan Doctors in it.

About Kenyan Doctors USA

Kenyan Doctors USA (KEDU) is an organization founded by a team of U.S.- based Kenyan physicians to provide an opportunity for connection. Our objectives are to create a discourse among physicians working clinically and in academic positions across the U.S., to engage with medical or health-related organizations and programs in Kenya, as well as provide a platform for new Kenyans joining the U.S. physician community to network and gain access to resources available from predecessors. We pride ourselves on advancing clinical, educational and research capacity for those in our community.

Dr. Christine Ngaruiya, MD, MSc, DTM&H

Christine Ngaruiya, MD, MSc, DTM&H is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine (DEM) at Yale University. She completed the Global Health and International Emergency Medicine fellowship in the DEM in 2015, also matriculating with a Master of Science and Diploma in Tropical Medicine and International Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine at that time.

Dr. Chemtai Mungo, MD, MPH

Dr. Chemtai Mungo, MD, MPH is an Ob/Gyn and clinical researcher who was born and raised in Kenya. She received a bachelor’s degree with Honors from the University of California in Berkeley and completed her medical school at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

She is currently a fellow at the University of California San Francisco where she continues to work on cervical cancer prevention in Western Kenya. Her work is supported by the National Institute of Health Fogarty Fellowship and the UCSF Cancer Center Global Cancer Research Award.

Dr. Stephen Kimani, MD, MSc

Dr. Stephen Kimani, MD, MSc is a board-certified internal medicine physician and a current fellow in Hematology/Oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He completed medical school at the University of Nairobi, Kenya and he is an alumnus of the Bachelor of Science in Human Anatomy program – an intercalated honors program reserved for distinguished preclinical medical students.

Dr. R. Muyoka Maina, MD, MHS

Dr. R. Muyoka Maina, MD, MHS, is a first-year general surgery resident in the Department of Surgery at Yale University. She grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, and immigrated to the USA for college. She completed her undergraduate education at Columbia University and graduated with a BA in biochemistry.

Dr. Yvonne Kamau, MD, MBA

Dr. Yvonne Kamau, MD, MBA was born in Gilgil, Kenya and graduated with a joint degree in medicine and business from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology with honors and a co-major in International Studies focusing primarily on Africa and the Middle East.

Dr. Clive Nyauncho M.D, MHA

Dr. Clive Nyauncho, M.D., MHA, is a passionate and ardent advocate for health equity, determined to serve the needs of the uninsured and underinsured with limited access to health care. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. Nyauncho grew up appreciating nature, the wonder of science and exploring ways to solve problems. The journey to practicing Internal Medicine as a hospitalist with a focus on value-based medicine has taken him through several institutions, namely: North Hennepin Community College, University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Medical School, University of Massachusetts, and the world famous Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Carolyne Njeri Kuria, MD

Dr. Carolyne Njeri Kuria, MD, was born in Kikuyu, Kenya. She is a first-year Internal Medicine resident at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in California. She graduated with Honors from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her undergraduate degree in English Writing with a minor in Biochemistry.

Dr. Jonathan Awori, MD, MS, MFA

Jonathan Awori is a Pediatric Chief Resident at Seattle Children’s Hospital. He completed his residency in Pediatrics at Seattle Children’s Hospital/University of Washington during which he was awarded the Outstanding Peer Teaching Award in 2020. In 2018, he was selected as a New Century Scholar by the Academic Pediatric Association (APA). During his residency tenure at Seattle Children’s, Dr. Awori developed an interest in Pediatric Cardiology, focusing on the use of Virtual Reality and 3D Printed Technology to enhance trainee understanding of Congenital Heart Disease. He was also actively involved in global health through Seattle Children’s REACH program including on site work in Kisii, Kenya using Theatre in Health Education (THE) to address local health issues.

Dr. Mariam Ali-Mucheru, MD

Mariam Ali-Mucheru, MD, is a board-certified General Surgeon and fellowship-trained Endocrine Surgeon. She graduated from Medical College of Georgia as a medical doctor and completed her General Surgery training at Mayo Clinic Arizona. She then went on to complete Endocrine Surgery training at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Barbara Odac, MD

Barbara Odac, MD, a graduate of Kenyatta University School of Medicine, Nairobi, Kenya and current KEDU Intern. She has a great passion for global health as well as clinical research and this has seen her participate in studies ranging from reproductive health, gastroenterology, as well as rapid oral HIV testing in Africa.

The Interns

Caroline Muriuki

Caroline Wanjiru Muriuki is a fourth (4th) year medical student at Saint James School of Medicine located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. She attended the first two years of Medical School in the Caribbean (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) after which she sat for the USMLE Step One exam before relocating to Chicago, Illinois for core clerkships and electives.

Ivy Mageto

Ivy was born in Mombasa, Kenya and currently resides in Vancouver, Canada. She will be starting her medical journey at the University of Medical and Health Sciences, St. Kitts in the Caribbean. She has a passion for global health and hopes to eventually make an impact in both the Kenyan and Canadian healthcare system.

Other Kenyan Doctors Practicing in USA

Jared Muhati

A Kenyan born Doctor who runs a privately owned medical facility in Catonsville, Maryland. He founded Resolute Medical Care in November 2019 and opened the doors to its first patients in January 2020.

Jared P. Muhati, Ph.D, NP-C, earned a doctor of philosophy degree from Wilkes University in May 2022, a Master of Science from the University of Maryland Baltimore in May 2009 where he trained as a nurse family nursing practitioner.

